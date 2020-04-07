Home

Pigott Joseph It is with great sadness that the family of Joe shares the sad news with you that he died peacefully on 30th March 2020 at the age of 85.
A dearly loved brother of Tom, Marian and the late Brenda, brother-in-law of Alma and the late Tom Slater. A treasured Uncle to Colin, Diane, Eddie, Mark, Julie, Harvey and Carole, as well as a much loved Great Uncle to Taylor, Daniel, Matthew and Harry.
Private funeral service for immediate family to take place due to the current situation at Harton Cemetery on Tuesday 14th April at 2.15pm.
Will be sadly missed and loved always, rest in peace.
Published in Shields Gazette on Apr. 7, 2020
