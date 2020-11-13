Home

Rowland Joseph Stanley (Stan)
East Boldon Peacefully after a short illness bravely borne with his family by his side, in Garden Hill Care Home, aged 89 years, on 3rd November 2020.
Much loved husband of the late Doreen. Precious dad to Linda and David. Father in law to Tony and Christine. Grandad to David,
Paul, Chloe, Charlotte and
great grandad to Thomas.
Every hour we miss him,
Sadly we feel his loss,
Lonely without him,
Help us Lord to bear the Cross.
Funeral to be held at Sunderland Crematorium, Chester Road,
SR4 7RS, on Wednesday
18th November at 11.00 AM.
Published in Shields Gazette on Nov. 13, 2020
