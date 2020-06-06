|
|
|
WELLS Joseph William
Aged 97 years on
Monday 25th May,
peacefully at
Sand Hills Court Care Home, Scunthorpe.
Dearly beloved husband
of the late Rhoda Wells,
happily married for 71 years.
A life long employee of
The Sunderland And South Shields Water Company and a Freemason of The Lodge of Concord.
Joe will be remembered as a man with an exceptional voice.
He used this throughout his life to entertain people from his time with E.N.S.A, professionally in the North East and with the South Shields Gilbert & Sullivan Society.
Much loved by his sons Ian and Colin and their families.
Owing to restrictions a family funeral service will take place but any enquiries can be made to the funeral directors.
No flowers by request.
Donations if so desired to Sight Service may be sent to
Lincoln Co-op Funeral Directors, 55-57 Oswald Road, Scunthorpe, DN15 7PE. Tel 01724 890000
Published in Shields Gazette on June 6, 2020