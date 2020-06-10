|
|
|
LITTLE (Jarrow) Peacefully in Hebburn Court Nursing Home on 27th May 2020, aged 80 years, Josephine (Josie, Jo) (née Cromar).
Dearly beloved wife of the late Bob, much loved mam of Gail, Melanie and Kerry, dear mother-in-law of Mac, James and Jeremy, devoted grandma of Loren, Alison, Beth, Emily and Dylan, a dear sister, sister-in-law, cousin and auntie.
Funeral service will take place
in South Shields Crematorium Chapel on Thursday 18th June
at 2pm. Sadly restrictions
are in place.
No flowers please. Donations,
if so desired, to the Alzheimer's Society via RS Johnson & Sons
of Jarrow, Tel. 0191 489 0063.
Heartfelt thanks to all staff at Hebburn Court Nursing Home
for the care, support, love and kindness shown to Josie.
Will be sadly missed, now
reunited for eternity with Bob.
Published in Shields Gazette on June 10, 2020