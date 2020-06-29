|
Little Josephine
(Jarrow) Gail, Melanie and Kerry, daughters of the late Josie would like to thank family and friends for their kind and sympathetic condolences, cards and flowers. Donations to the Alzheimer's Society in Josie's memory totalled £410. The girls are also grateful to Hazel, Saqqara and John at RS Johnson for their kindness and support and also Allyson Hayter for a beautiful service. Special thanks are given to the staff at Hebburn Court Nursing Home who looked after Josie's every need and gave her genuine love, affection and compassion and then extended that to Josie's family. Gail, Melanie and Kerry will be forever grateful to them all.
Published in Shields Gazette on June 29, 2020