Chidley (South Shields) Passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on the 3rd January 2020. Joyce (nee Beryl), was a beloved Wife of the late Keith, much loved Mam to Kevin and Emma, a dear Mother in Law to Martin and Yvonne and much loved Grandma to Daniel, Katie, Jessica, Jennifer and Alex.
Dress colourfully for her funeral
at South Shields Crematorium
on the 20th January at 2pm.
Family flowers only and
donations to be towards
Cancer Research, if desired.
Family and friends are welcome afterwards to celebrate Joyce's life at her son's house nearby.
She will be greatly missed
by all who knew her.
Published in Shields Gazette on Jan. 13, 2020