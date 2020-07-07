Home

Joyce Johnson Notice
Johnson South Shields (Formerly of Mowbray Road)
Peacefully in Hawthorn Court Care Home on 4th July, aged 87 years, Joyce (nee Mordew).
Beloved wife of the late Ivor.
Loving mam of Keith, Suzanne, Deborah and Ivor, also a much loved mother-in-law of Bruce, Tony and Beverley, treasured gran of Heidi, Michael, Hannah, Andrew, Jack, Rachael and great gran of Scarlett.
Funeral service to be held at
South Shields Crematorium on Friday 17th July at 12.30pm.
Published in Shields Gazette on July 7, 2020
