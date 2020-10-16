|
Younger (Nee Cooper)
Joyce Mary Passed away peacefully on
4th October 2020, aged 80 years. Devoted wife of the late Joseph Younger, much loved mam of Deirdre and Darren, dearly loved mother-in-law of Jimmy and Lisa, adored grandma of Claire, Alexander and Andrew also
great-grandma of Alicia and Ethan.
She will be sadly missed
by all family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at
South Shields Crematorium on
Friday 23rd October 2020 at 11:15am.Family flowers only, donations in lieu to be split between the RNLI and the salvation army.
All enquiries to Your Choice Funerals, tel: 0191 4544960.
Published in Shields Gazette on Oct. 16, 2020