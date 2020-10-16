Home

POWERED BY

Services
Your choice Funeral
5 Frederick St
South Sheilds, Tyne and Wear NE33 5DY
0191 454 4960
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Younger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Younger

Notice Condolences

Joyce Younger Notice
Younger (Nee Cooper)
Joyce Mary Passed away peacefully on
4th October 2020, aged 80 years. Devoted wife of the late Joseph Younger, much loved mam of Deirdre and Darren, dearly loved mother-in-law of Jimmy and Lisa, adored grandma of Claire, Alexander and Andrew also
great-grandma of Alicia and Ethan.
She will be sadly missed
by all family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at
South Shields Crematorium on
Friday 23rd October 2020 at 11:15am.Family flowers only, donations in lieu to be split between the RNLI and the salvation army.
All enquiries to Your Choice Funerals, tel: 0191 4544960.
Published in Shields Gazette on Oct. 16, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -