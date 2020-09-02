|
|
|
MULLEN June I have lost my very special best friend of 50 years who suffered so much over the past 3 years yet still made everyone smile through all of the pain, I loved and admired you so much and will miss our daily chats and laughs but at least I know now, you are out of pain, at long last.
There are two moments I will never forget, the day we first met and the day you took your last breath.
Always in my heart and mind,
until we meet again.
Your heartbroken friend, Val.
Published in Shields Gazette on Sept. 2, 2020