Taylor (South Shields) Peacefully at home on 9th January aged 84 years, June (née Milne).
Beloved wife of the late Ronald John.
Much loved mam of Karen and Gillian, also a treasured
mother-in-law, nana and great nana.
Family and friends please meet
for funeral service at
South Shields Crematorium on
Monday 27th January at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only, donations if so desired to the British Heart Foundation, a donation box will be supplied at the crematorium.
Published in Shields Gazette on Jan. 16, 2020