Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for June Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June Taylor

Notice Condolences

June Taylor Notice
Taylor (South Shields) Peacefully at home on 9th January aged 84 years, June (née Milne).
Beloved wife of the late Ronald John.
Much loved mam of Karen and Gillian, also a treasured
mother-in-law, nana and great nana.
Family and friends please meet
for funeral service at
South Shields Crematorium on
Monday 27th January at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only, donations if so desired to the British Heart Foundation, a donation box will be supplied at the crematorium.
Published in Shields Gazette on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -