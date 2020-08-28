|
Turnbull West Boldon Sadly, passed away suddenly in hospital on 22nd August 2020 aged 79 years, Katharine (née Parkinson).
Much loved wife of Brian, devoted mam of Philip and mother in law of Carole. Precious Gran of Sarah and Adam and a dear sister of Cliff.
Will family and friends kindly meet for service at South Shields Crematorium on Thursday
3rd September at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired
to The British Legion Poppy Appeal.
A collection box will be
provided at the Crematorium.
All enquiries to Glen Miller
Funeral Directors. Tel 5191645.
Published in Shields Gazette on Aug. 28, 2020