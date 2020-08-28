Home

POWERED BY

Services
Glen Miller Boldon Funeral Services (Boldon Colliery)
37 North Road
Boldon Colliery, Co. Durham NE35 9AX
01915 191645
Resources
More Obituaries for Katharine Turnbull
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Katharine Turnbull

Notice Condolences

Katharine Turnbull Notice
Turnbull West Boldon Sadly, passed away suddenly in hospital on 22nd August 2020 aged 79 years, Katharine (née Parkinson).
Much loved wife of Brian, devoted mam of Philip and mother in law of Carole. Precious Gran of Sarah and Adam and a dear sister of Cliff.
Will family and friends kindly meet for service at South Shields Crematorium on Thursday
3rd September at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired
to The British Legion Poppy Appeal.
A collection box will be
provided at the Crematorium.
All enquiries to Glen Miller
Funeral Directors. Tel 5191645.
Published in Shields Gazette on Aug. 28, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -