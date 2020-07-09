|
|
|
COLLIER JARROW Kathleen (nee Brown) peacefully passed away 6th July 2020,
aged 86 years.
Devoted mam of Dennis, Stephen, Malcolm, Deborah, Susan and David. A loved nana and great nana to all. Kathleen will be deeply missed by all her loving family and friends.
Please meet for service at Jarrow Cemetery on Thursday 16th July 2020 at 2.15pm. Family flowers only please, donations to be paid directly to Macmillan Nurses or Marie Curie.
All enquiries to
Tynedale Family Funeral Directors tel 0191 4550904.
Published in Shields Gazette on July 9, 2020