Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tynedale Family Funeral Directors Ltd (South Shields)
Stanhope Road
South Shields, Co. Durham NE33 4TB
0191 455 0904
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Collier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Collier

Notice Condolences

Kathleen Collier Notice
COLLIER JARROW Kathleen (nee Brown) peacefully passed away 6th July 2020,
aged 86 years.
Devoted mam of Dennis, Stephen, Malcolm, Deborah, Susan and David. A loved nana and great nana to all. Kathleen will be deeply missed by all her loving family and friends.
Please meet for service at Jarrow Cemetery on Thursday 16th July 2020 at 2.15pm. Family flowers only please, donations to be paid directly to Macmillan Nurses or Marie Curie.
All enquiries to
Tynedale Family Funeral Directors tel 0191 4550904.
Published in Shields Gazette on July 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -