Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Owens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Owens

Notice Condolences

Kathleen Owens Notice
OWENS South Shields
Bob's Lady Kath Passed on the
20th April 2020, aged 72 years,
Kathleen (née Tierney),
dearest and much loved wife of Bob, beloved mam of Robert & Lynn. Much loved mam -in-law of
Linda & Tony , adored nanny
of Josh, Ellie , Robyn, Joseph
& Will and partners.
Great nanny to Mason.
Dearest sister of Margaret & family.
'To live in hearts we leave behind
is not to die'.
Immediate family only to attend
Kath's funeral service on
Friday 1st May 2020 at South
Shields Crematorium at 3.30pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu to
'Daft as a Brush' cancer charity
which was dear to Kath.
Donations may be received
at the Crematorium.
All enquires to
Tynedale Family Funeral Directors
tel 0191 4550904.
Published in Shields Gazette on Apr. 24, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -