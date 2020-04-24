|
OWENS South Shields
Bob's Lady Kath Passed on the
20th April 2020, aged 72 years,
Kathleen (née Tierney),
dearest and much loved wife of Bob, beloved mam of Robert & Lynn. Much loved mam -in-law of
Linda & Tony , adored nanny
of Josh, Ellie , Robyn, Joseph
& Will and partners.
Great nanny to Mason.
Dearest sister of Margaret & family.
'To live in hearts we leave behind
is not to die'.
Immediate family only to attend
Kath's funeral service on
Friday 1st May 2020 at South
Shields Crematorium at 3.30pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu to
'Daft as a Brush' cancer charity
which was dear to Kath.
Donations may be received
at the Crematorium.
All enquires to
Tynedale Family Funeral Directors
tel 0191 4550904.
Published in Shields Gazette on Apr. 24, 2020