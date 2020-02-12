|
TRANTER Kathleen Ann
(Jarrow) Peacefully passed away in hospital on Sunday 9th February.
Beloved wife to the late Reginald, Kathy will always be greatly loved and missed by all her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Family, friends and neighbours are welcome to attend the funeral which will take place on Friday 28th February at 11.15am at South Shields Crematorium.
Kathy will be resting at Co-op funeralcare, Westoe Road, South Shields, tel 0191 4555521.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu of flowers to the Salvation Army.
A donation box will be supplied at the crematorium.
Published in Shields Gazette on Feb. 12, 2020