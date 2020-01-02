|
|
|
WEBSTER (Jarrow) Passed on 24th December 2019, aged 82 years, Kathleen (Kath)
(née Gordon). A loving Wife to Gordon, a dear Mam of Gordon, Keith and Les, Mother in law to Gillian and Anne.
A cherished Nana and Great Nana, much loved Sister in law to Bobby, Dennis, Doreen and Michael.
Funeral service to take place at South Shields Crematorium,
on Thursday 9th January at 2.45pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu can be left at the Crematorium for the
COPD Foundation.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Boldon, tel 01915367232
Forever in our hearts xx
Published in Shields Gazette on Jan. 2, 2020