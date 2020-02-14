|
Slight West Boldon Sadly passed away on
3rd February 2020, aged 52 years. Kay (née Breheny). A devoted and much loved wife of Steven,
Mam of Simon and Brittany and Mother in Law of Kelsie and Malcolm. Devoted Nana of Bobby, Alfie, Brandon and Charlotte.
Also a loving sister of Deborah.
Will family and friends kindly meet for service at South Shields Crematorium on Friday
21st February at 11.15 am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired,
to Dementia UK.
A collection box will be provided
at the Crematorium. Family and friends are kindly invited afterwards to The Shack for refreshments.
All enquiries to Glen Miller Funeral Directors, Boldon. Tel 5191645.
Published in Shields Gazette on Feb. 14, 2020