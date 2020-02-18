|
|
|
KNOWLES South Shields In hospital on
7th February 2020,
Kelvyn (Kel),
aged 57 years.
Adored dad of Kimberley,
loved by James.
Beloved only son and brother
of George and Karen, loved and respected brother in law and
uncle of Michael, Joel and Jack.
Kel was also a friend to so many who, like us, will be heartbroken
to lose him.
Please meet at
South Shields Crematorium on Monday 24th February 2020 at 10.30 am to say goodbye to Kel. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to a charity
of the family's choice, if so desired.
Not all black clothing to be worn. All enquiries to
Tynedale Family Funeral Directors, Tel 0191 4550904
KNOWLES
Kel
My dad, my best mate, my hero! There are no words.
I just hope you knew
how much I loved you.
Lost my other half,
will never be complete.
So proud to call you my dad.
Love you always and forever,
Kimberley and James xxx
KNOWLES
Kelvyn
Loved son of George
and the late Kath.
I can't believe
I won't see you again.
You were the best son in the world. Missed forever, your loving Da xxx
KNOWLES
Kel
We've lost another
precious link in our family chain, but there will come a day when we're all together again.
Goodnight my amazing brother. You weren't unbreakable after all, but you're unforgettable.
We'll love and miss you always, Karen, Mick, Joel and Jack xxxx
Published in Shields Gazette on Feb. 18, 2020