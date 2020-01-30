|
LUDLOW (South Shields) Peacefully after a long illness on 22nd January 2020 aged 78 years, Ken.
Much loved husband of Eunice, loving dad of Brian and Kevin,
a dear father-in-law of Michelle and Melanie and an adored and devoted grandad of Jack, Simon, Harry and James.
Family and friends please meet for service in South Shields Crematorium on Thursday 6th February at 11.15am.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Alzheimer's Society, a donation box will be provided after the service.
All enquiries tel Co-op Funeralcare on 0191 455 5521.
Published in Shields Gazette on Jan. 30, 2020