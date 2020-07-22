Home

Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 29, 2020
10:30
South Shields Crematorium
Ken Robertson Notice
ROBERTSON Ken Passed away peacefully at home after a short illness on
19th July 2020, aged 84 years.
Beloved husband of Eileen,
much loved dad of Michael and Jane and a loved grandad of Tom, Brianna and Jack. Sadly missed by all family and friends.
Funeral service to be held on Wednesday 29th July 2020 at South Shields Crematorium at 10.30am. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Macmillan.
All enquiries to Your Choice Funerals. 0191 4544960.
Published in Shields Gazette on July 22, 2020
