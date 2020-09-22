|
|
|
Ferguson Kenneth (Ken) Peacefully in hospital on
16th September, aged 81 years.
Beloved husband of Helen,
devoted dad of Marie, cherished grandad of Holly and her partner Neil, treasured great-grandad
of Laila and Leighton, also a much loved uncle of Keith & Christine
and Ruth & Doug and family.
Always in our hearts,
we will love and miss you always.
Rest in peace.
Due to the current situation,
a private family service will take place on Tuesday 29th September in South Shields Crematorium at 1:15pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired
to the Stroke Unit at
Sunderland Royal Hospital.
All enquiries and information
regarding the weblink for the
service can be obtained from
John Duckworth Funeral Directors
Tel. 0191 4545700.
Published in Shields Gazette on Sept. 22, 2020