Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Scott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Scott

Notice Condolences

Kenneth Scott Notice
SCOTT (JARROW) Passed away on 10th June 2020, aged 65 years.
Kenneth (KEN), beloved partner of Jean, much loved son of the late Tommy and Stasia. Loving
brother to Arnold, Gerry, Grace, Norman and the late Richard, Malcolm and Philip. A dearest
brother-in-law of Dorothy and Emma and a much loved and respected uncle.
Funeral service will take place in South Shields Crematorium on Friday 19th June at 2pm. Sadly
restrictions are in place so all enquiries telephone the
Coop Funeralcare, Jarrow on
01914897400. Ken will be loved and remembered always and will be forever in our hearts X.
Published in Shields Gazette on June 12, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -