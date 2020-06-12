|
SCOTT (JARROW) Passed away on 10th June 2020, aged 65 years.
Kenneth (KEN), beloved partner of Jean, much loved son of the late Tommy and Stasia. Loving
brother to Arnold, Gerry, Grace, Norman and the late Richard, Malcolm and Philip. A dearest
brother-in-law of Dorothy and Emma and a much loved and respected uncle.
Funeral service will take place in South Shields Crematorium on Friday 19th June at 2pm. Sadly
restrictions are in place so all enquiries telephone the
Coop Funeralcare, Jarrow on
01914897400. Ken will be loved and remembered always and will be forever in our hearts X.
Published in Shields Gazette on June 12, 2020