Tynedale Family Funeral Directors Ltd (South Shields)
Stanhope Road
South Shields, Co. Durham NE33 4TB
0191 455 0904
Kenneth Stephenson

Kenneth Stephenson Notice
Stephenson South Shields Suddenly but peacefully on the
20th February 2020 aged 59 years, Kenneth (Ken). A much loved brother of Gwynneth,
John and Joan.
Uncle to his nieces and nephews.
Please meet for funeral service at South Shields Crematorium on Friday 6th March 2020 at 11.15am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Veterans Response CIC South Shields. Donations may be received
at the Crematorium.
All enquiries to
Tynedale Family Funeral Directors,
tel 0191 4550904
Published in Shields Gazette on Feb. 28, 2020
