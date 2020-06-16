|
GIBSON South Shields After a short illness, Kevin passed away at home, with his loved ones around him, on June 10th,
aged 80 years.
Kevin will be deeply missed by his loving Wife Ann, much loved Dad of Ashley, Jamie, Kelly, Paul and the late Victoria. Also a dearly loved father in law and Grandad.
Funeral service will be held at
South Shields Crematorium,
on Monday 22nd June at 11.15am. Family flowers only as a donation box will be made available for
Age UK after the service.
All enquiries to
R.S.Johnson & Sons,
Crossgate House.
Tel 4560054
Published in Shields Gazette on June 16, 2020