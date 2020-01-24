|
|
|
Georgeson Hedworth Peacefully in Stapleton House on 16th January aged 81 years.
Laurence Henry, beloved husband of Jean, loving dad of Kay and Tony and step dad of Janet, much loved brother, uncle, grandad and
great grandad. Family and friends please meet for funeral service at South Shields Crematorium on Tuesday 11th February at 2.45pm.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu of flowers to Cancer Research,
a donation box will be supplied
at the crematorium.
Published in Shields Gazette on Jan. 24, 2020