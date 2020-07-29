|
Stephenson South Shields Peacefully in hospital on
23rd July 2020, aged 50 years, Lee.
Beloved son of the late Ernie and Ann. Much loved brother of Christine, loved brother in law of Lee, loving uncle of Sam and Rebecca, dearest nephew of Fred.
Will be sadly missed by all family and friends at Dean View Villas.
Funeral service to take place at South Shields Crematorium on Monday 3rd August at 2.00pm.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare Tel: 0191 4555521
Published in Shields Gazette on July 29, 2020