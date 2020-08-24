|
|
|
Stephenson The family of the late Lee Ernest Stephenson wish to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and carers for the kindness and sympathy shown to them during their recent bereavement.
Thanks also for the cards, letters of condolences, floral tributes received, donations to Epilepsy Action on Tyneside and to
Sean at Eden Memorials.
Thanks to doctors and staff on wards 10 & 7 at STDH.
Special thanks to Sarah Hill and all staff at Dean View Villas.
Thanks to Ian Hunter for a comforting service and to
Craig Button and the staff of
South Shields Co-op Funeralcare.
Published in Shields Gazette on Aug. 24, 2020