|
|
|
Johnston Leonard
(Hebburn) Suddenly in hospital on
September 27th, aged 77 years.
Leonard (Len), beloved husband
of the late Patricia (Pat),
a much loved dad of Keith and Hayley, father-in-law of Deborah
and Tony and a treasured granda of Josh, Chloë, Danielle, Jessica and Ryan. Beloved big brother to
Jeffrey, Marshall and Phillip,
brother-in-law and uncle to
his nieces and nephews.
Service to be held at
South Shields Crematorium on
Monday 12th October 2020 at 12.30pm. Family flowers only, donations if so desired to be
given to Hebburn Helps.
Len will be greatly missed by all his loving family and friends.
Published in Shields Gazette on Oct. 6, 2020