The Co-operative Funeralcare South Shields
Westoe House
South Shields, Co. Durham NE33 4LZ
01914 555 521
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
09:45
South Shields Crematorium
Les Brown

Les Brown Notice
Brown South Shields Suddenly at home on 13th February, aged 85 years, Les.
Beloved husband of the late Freda, loving dad of Jacqueline, Lesley, Mandy and the late Linda.
Also a much loved father-in-law, granda and great granda.
Family and friends please meet
for funeral service at
South Shields Crematorium on Wednesday 26th February
at 9.45am.
Les will be resting at the
Co-op Funeral Care, Westoe Road, South Shields Tel: 0191 4555521.
Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu of flowers to Cancer Research, a donations box will be supplied at the crematorium.
Published in Shields Gazette on Feb. 20, 2020
