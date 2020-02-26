Home

The Co-Operative Funeralcare Jarrow
Dunedin House
Jarrow, Tyne and Wear NE32 5RR
0191 489 7400
Notice Condolences

Lesley Battle Notice
Battle Lesley
(Jarrow) Peacefully passed on 17th February 2020, aged 66 years.
A cherished daughter of the late
Les and Mary Amos.
A loving sister to Carole and the late Angela. A dear sister in law of Paul, also a much loved auntie to Karen, Maria, Louise and families.
Funeral service to take place in
St Nicholas Church, Hedworth Lane, on Wednesday 4th March at 11.45am followed by burial in Jarrow Cemetery at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu for
Alzheimer's Society may be received at the church.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Jarrow Tel: 0191 4897400
Published in Shields Gazette on Feb. 26, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -