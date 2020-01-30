Home

Lesley Taylor

Lesley Taylor Notice
Taylor (nee Scott)
Lesley Peacefully in hospital in Lisbon, Portugal on January 15th 2020,
aged 66 years.
Deeply loved and missed by husband Peter, son Dan,
daughters Sarah and Laura
and grandchildren Imogen,
Isobel, Emilia and Lily.
A memorial service will be held at St. Simon's Church, Wenlock Road, South Shields on Thursday February 6th at 12.30pm followed by reception at Simonside Arms. Dress code formal with optional splash of colour. Donations in lieu of flowers much appreciated to The British Heart Foundation and MPN Research Foundation.
Published in Shields Gazette on Jan. 30, 2020
