Wilson Lesley Jane
(nee Gibb) Sadly passed away peacefully on 24th April 2020, aged 72 years. Wonderful wife of Tommy and mother to Shelley and Peter,
mother in law to Colin.
We will never forget your love, compassion, charity, kindness to all who knew you. Sadly missed by all.
Funeral service to be held at Harton Cemetery on May 20th at 12.15pm. Family flowers only or donations
to Marie Curie and RNIB
would be welcome.
All enquiries to R S Johnson & Sons of Crossgate House,
Tel: 0191 4560054
A memorial will be arranged for later in the year, when we can be together to celebrate Lesley's life.
Published in Shields Gazette on May 4, 2020