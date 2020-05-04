Home

POWERED BY

Services
R S Johnson & Sons Funeral Directors
Western Approach
Tyne & Wear, Co. Durham NE33 5QU
0191 456 0054
Resources
More Obituaries for Lesley Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lesley Wilson

Notice Condolences

Lesley Wilson Notice
Wilson Lesley Jane
(nee Gibb) Sadly passed away peacefully on 24th April 2020, aged 72 years. Wonderful wife of Tommy and mother to Shelley and Peter,
mother in law to Colin.
We will never forget your love, compassion, charity, kindness to all who knew you. Sadly missed by all.
Funeral service to be held at Harton Cemetery on May 20th at 12.15pm. Family flowers only or donations
to Marie Curie and RNIB
would be welcome.
All enquiries to R S Johnson & Sons of Crossgate House,
Tel: 0191 4560054
A memorial will be arranged for later in the year, when we can be together to celebrate Lesley's life.
Published in Shields Gazette on May 4, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -