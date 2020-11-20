|
|
|
SCHOLEFIELD Leslie Peacefully after a short illness on 10th November 2020, aged 86 years. Les a much loved brother and uncle, will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Funeral service will be held at South Shield Crematorium on Thursday 26th November at 9.45 am.
Followed by Interment at
Harton Cemetery at 10.30 am.
Donations, if desired,
to Cancer Connections.
All enquiries to Your Choice Funerals, Sunderland Road,
South Shields.01914544960
Published in Shields Gazette on Nov. 20, 2020