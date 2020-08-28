|
|
|
Watson (South Shields) Suddenly but peacefully in hospital on August 24th, aged 87 years.
Lilian (Lily), devoted wife of Johnny,
a loving mother of Corinne,
Paula & Stephen. Also a dear
mother-in-law, nana, & great nana.
Will be sadly missed by all the family.
Service to take place at
South Shields Crematorium on
Tuesday 1st September at 2:00pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu, if so desired
may be sent to the
Bobby Robson Foundation.
Lily is resting at the
Coop Funeralcare, Westoe Road,
South Shields Tel : 455 5521
Published in Shields Gazette on Aug. 28, 2020