The Co-operative Funeralcare South Shields
Westoe House
South Shields, Co. Durham NE33 4LZ
01914 555 521
Lily Alder

Lily Alder Notice
Alder Lily Truth
(née Edgell) Passed away peacefully on
12th October 2020, aged 88 years,
in South Tyneside Hospital.
Devoted Wife of the late Derek Alder.
Lily will be sadly missed
by family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at South Shields Crematorium on Thursday 29th October, at 1:15pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired, can be left
at the crematorium for
the British Heart Foundation.
Due to Covid19 restrictions limited numbers are in place. A live stream is available to watch the service.
All Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, South Shields. Tel: (0191) 4555521.
Published in Shields Gazette on Oct. 22, 2020
