More Obituaries for Linda Swinbanks
Linda Swinbanks

Linda Swinbanks

Notice

Linda Swinbanks Notice
Swinbanks Linda Passed away peacefully
on 22nd June aged 84 years.
Linda (née Tooley).
Beloved wife of the late Ken,
much loved mam of Duncan,
mother-in-law of Clare, treasured grandma of Chloe and Luke,
respected and loved sister
to all her loving family.
Please meet for a graveside service at Harton Cemetery at 2.15pm on Wednesday 1st July (at South West corner next to war graves).
Linda will be resting with the
Co-op Funeralcare, Westoe Road
Tel: 01914555521.
Family flowers only please.
Any donations to Cancer Research UK or Macmillan Cancer Support.
Published in Shields Gazette on June 25, 2020
