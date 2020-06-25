|
Swinbanks Linda Passed away peacefully
on 22nd June aged 84 years.
Linda (née Tooley).
Beloved wife of the late Ken,
much loved mam of Duncan,
mother-in-law of Clare, treasured grandma of Chloe and Luke,
respected and loved sister
to all her loving family.
Please meet for a graveside service at Harton Cemetery at 2.15pm on Wednesday 1st July (at South West corner next to war graves).
Linda will be resting with the
Co-op Funeralcare, Westoe Road
Tel: 01914555521.
Family flowers only please.
Any donations to Cancer Research UK or Macmillan Cancer Support.
Published in Shields Gazette on June 25, 2020