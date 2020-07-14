Home

Allen Hebburn The family of Liz Allen wish to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kindness and sympathy shown to them during their recent bereavement.

Also for all the cards and letters of condolences. Thanks to Gill Martin and all the staff at Co-op Funeralcare Hebburn for their professional support and a special thanks to all the staff at Hawthorn Court Care home in Hebburn for the years of dedicated and loving nursing for Liz.
Published in Shields Gazette on July 14, 2020
