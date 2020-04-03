|
|
|
BONE Lucy
(née Newman)
Hebburn 26th March 2020
After a short illness, aged 90 years.
Beloved wife of Les for 72 years, adored mam of Margaret, Sandra, the late Carole, Leslie and Brian, loving mother-in-law to Les, Kev, Alan and Chrissy, treasured nana and great nana to all her loving grandchildren.
Funeral to take place at
South Shields Crematorium.
She lived for those she loved
and those she loved remember.
She will be sadly missed by us all.
An amazing and inspirational lady.
RIP
Until we meet again. x
Published in Shields Gazette on Apr. 3, 2020