Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lynn Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lynn Brown

Notice Condolences

Lynn Brown Notice
Brown Lynn
(nee Foster) Passed away peacefully at home with her loving family by her side on 13th January, aged 71 years.
Beloved, treasured wife of Gordon, much loved, beautiful mam of Keith, Brian, Lynn and Eve. Also mother in law, grandmother, sister and a dear friend.
Funeral service at South Shields Crematorium on Friday 24th January at 9 a.m. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if so desired
to Macmillan Nurses. A donation box will be available on the day.
Published in Shields Gazette on Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -