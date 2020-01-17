|
Brown Lynn
(nee Foster) Passed away peacefully at home with her loving family by her side on 13th January, aged 71 years.
Beloved, treasured wife of Gordon, much loved, beautiful mam of Keith, Brian, Lynn and Eve. Also mother in law, grandmother, sister and a dear friend.
Funeral service at South Shields Crematorium on Friday 24th January at 9 a.m. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if so desired
to Macmillan Nurses. A donation box will be available on the day.
Published in Shields Gazette on Jan. 17, 2020