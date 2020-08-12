Home

Atkinson Maisie
(née Ord) Passed away on 7th August 2020.
Beloved wife of Colin. Finally lost her battle which was courageously fought in silence.
Now at peace.
Thanking all family and friends for their tremendous support, thanking all the carers and NHS staff for their loving care and support, also thanking Chantelle the
Macmillan Nurse for her support.
Funeral service to be held at
South Shields Crematorium on
Wednesday 19th August 2020
at 11.15am.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Macmillan Nurses if so desired.
All enquiries to Your Choice Funerals, tel 0191 4544960
Published in Shields Gazette on Aug. 12, 2020
