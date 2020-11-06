Home

BLYTH Maisie Passed away on the 1st November surrounded by her loving family, aged 85 years.
Beloved wife of the late Jack,
loving mam of June and the late Alan, much loved mother-in-law
of Jeff and Deborah.
Would family and friends please
meet for a celebration of Maisie's life
at South Shields Crematorium on
Thursday 19th November at 2:45pm.
Family flowers only, donations in
lieu if so desired to the British Heart
Foundation. A donation box will
be available at the crematorium.
Published in Shields Gazette on Nov. 6, 2020
