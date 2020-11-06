Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Maisie Blyth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maisie Blyth

Notice Condolences

Maisie Blyth Notice
BLYTH Maisie On Sunday you gained your wings
Mam and our hearts broke in two.
We wished you could have stayed with us, but Dad and Alan
needed you now.
I know we can't bring you back,
but a piece of us went with you,
the love we had together will grow
stronger even though we are apart.
Our memories of you will never fade.
We love you so much Mam,
our family together again,
looking down on us.
God bless Mam, all our love always and forever, June and Jeff x
Published in Shields Gazette on Nov. 6, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -