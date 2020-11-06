|
|
|
BLYTH Maisie On Sunday you gained your wings
Mam and our hearts broke in two.
We wished you could have stayed with us, but Dad and Alan
needed you now.
I know we can't bring you back,
but a piece of us went with you,
the love we had together will grow
stronger even though we are apart.
Our memories of you will never fade.
We love you so much Mam,
our family together again,
looking down on us.
God bless Mam, all our love always and forever, June and Jeff x
Published in Shields Gazette on Nov. 6, 2020