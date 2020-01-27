|
Dean Maisie
(West Boldon) Peacefully passed on
16th January 2020, aged 92 years.
Devoted wife to the late Bryan, Cherished mam of Alan and Gordon. A dear mother in law to Linda and Anne. A loving nana to Lynsey and Craig, great nana to Juliet, Isabelle and Amie. Also a loved sister to Audrey, Sylvia and the late Elizabeth.
Funeral service to take place at
St. Nicolas' Church, West Boldon on Monday 3rd February 2020 at 1:15pm , followed by committal at South Shields Crematorium at 2:00pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu can be left at the church and crematorium.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare Boldon Tel: (0191) 5367232
Published in Shields Gazette on Jan. 27, 2020