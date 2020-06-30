Home

Maisie Manning

Manning (South Shields) Peacefully in hospital after a long illness on 24th June,
Maisie (nee Johansen),
aged 83 years.
Dearly loved wife of Jake, a much loved mam of Peter and Julie, dear mother-in-law of Nicki and Andy. Devoted grandma of Katherine, Andrew, Christopher, Lauren, Rebecca and Alex,
great grandma of Annalise.
Private family funeral service to be held at South Shields Crematorium on Wednesday 8th July at 10.30am.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu, if so desired,
to The Stroke Association.
Published in Shields Gazette on June 30, 2020
