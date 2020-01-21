|
|
|
Dixon Malcolm Robert, Dr Suddenly on 29th December 2019, aged 73. Dearly loved and forever missed by twin daughters Joanne and Michelle, sister Lorraine and brother-in-law John, sons-in-law James and Tom, grandchildren Henry, Emma, George and
Jessica and his many friends.
Funeral service to be held on
28th January 2020 at 2pm at
South Shields Crematorium and refreshments afterwards at the Little Haven Hotel. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu,
if desired, to Mind. A collection box
will be available at the service.
Reposing at Peter Johnson Funerals, Imeary Street, South Shields. Memorial Service to be held in Liverpool at a later date.
Details to follow.
Think of him as living,
in the hearts of those he touched.
For nothing loved is ever lost
and he was loved so much.
Published in Shields Gazette on Jan. 21, 2020