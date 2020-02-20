|
|
|
SCOTT (Hebburn) Peacefully in hospital with
his loving family by his side on
10th February, aged 68 years, Malcolm. Loving partner of Angela,
much loved dad of Andrew and Paul, a dear father in law of Joanne,
also grandad of Megan and Paul. Malcolm will be sadly missed
by all his loving family and friends.
A celebration of Malcolm's life
will take place at South Shields Crematorium on Thursday
27th February at 2.45pm.
Family flowers only please, donations may be collected after
the service for Leukaemia Research.
Published in Shields Gazette on Feb. 20, 2020