Malcolm West Notice
WEST On 30th August,
aged 57 years, Malcolm.
Beloved husband of Anne-Marie.
Loving dad of Samantha, Laura and Andrew. Dear father-in-law of Jonny, Mike and Amy.
Doting grandad of Sophie and Oscar. Much loved son of Harry and the late Jeanette. Beloved brother of Angela and Pat, Paul and Jackie.

Funeral service will be held at
South Shields Crematorium on Wednesday 16th September at 10.30am. All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Albert Road, Jarrow. Tel: 0191 4897400.
Family flowers only. Donations in lieu of flowers. All welcome afterwards at The New Mill.
Published in Shields Gazette on Sept. 8, 2020
