|
|
|
Bainbridge Margaret
Boldon Colliery Sadly passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on 22nd February 2020 aged 63 years. Margaret (Nee Tracey).
A devoted Wife of John.
A much loved mam of John and Alan and Nan of Owen and Ryan.
Will family and friends kindly meet for service at Boldon Independent Methodist Church on Friday
6th March at 10.45am followed by Interment at Boldon Cemetery at 11.30am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Macmillan Nurses. A collection box will be provided at the church. Family and friends are kindly invited afterwards to The Shack for refreshments.
All enquiries to Glen Miller Funeral Directors, Boldon. Tel 5191645
Published in Shields Gazette on Feb. 28, 2020